New Order announce Australian tour

Electronic rock innovators New Order have announced an Australian tour for March 2025. The tour will see them perform all the biggest hits from their impressive four-decade, 10-album career on stages across Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney in March 2025.

On their first Australian tour since 2020, Perth fans will be the first to catch New Order live when they hit RAC Arena on Wednesday, March 5.

“It’s an honour to be coming back to perform in one of our favourite places,” said the band upon announcing the tour news. “We sadly had to cancel a Melbourne show in March 2020 as a consequence of COVID and are so happy we can come back to play again. We’ve always loved playing in Australia and are excited to be returning for a run of very special shows in 2025. Good things come to those who wait!”

From the ashes of the legendary band Joy Division, New Order have triumphed over tragedy to emerge as one of the most influential rock bands of all time. Last year, they celebrated 40 years of their hit Blue Monday and shared a reissued edition of their classic compilation Substance 1987, the band’s biggest selling album to date.

New Order first visited Australia in 1982, shortly after the release of their debut album, Movement. Over the years, they have returned multiple times, bringing their unique blend of post-punk and electronic music to Australian stages with hits like Blue Monday, Temptation, Bizarre Love Triangle and more.

New Order play RAC Arena on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Tickets are on sale Thursday, October 31 from teglive.com.au

