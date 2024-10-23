Fontaines D.C. bring Romance album tour to Perth Festival 2025

Irish post-punks Fontaines D.C. are bringing their fourth studio album, Romance, to Australia and New Zealand this summer.

The Dublin five-piece will kick off the tour at Perth’s Red Hill Auditorium on Thursday, February 27 for Perth Festival 2025.

English rock band Wunderhorse will join Fontaines as special guests for the full run of dates down under.

Led by front man and scintillating lyricist Grian Chatten, Fontaines D.C. have won fans across the world with a run of four acclaimed studio albums. Their third record, Skinty Fia, came first in X-Press Magazine’s Top Albums of 2022.

Fontaines last came to Perth for Laneway Festival in 2023, performing alongside HAIM, Fred Again, Turnstile and more.

Fontaines D.C. play Red Hill Auditorium on Thursday, February 27 for Perth Festival 2025. Tickets are on sale Thursday, October 31 from perthfestival.com.au

Prev x Next →