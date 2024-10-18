Amy Shark brings The Sadness Tour to Kings Park

ARIA Award-winning singer-songwriter Amy Shark is bringing her headline tour of Australia and New Zealand to Kings Park and Botanic Garden on Saturday, November 2. Titled The Sadness Tour, the run of dates follows the release of Amy Shark’s third studio album, Sunday Sadness, which came out on Friday, August 16.

Texan five-piece Culture Wars, UK jangle-psych band Hutch, and Perth indie trio Fool Nelson will join Amy Shark as special support on the night.

The Sadness Tour will be Amy Shark’s first headline tour since her massive 60-date run across regional Australia in 2022 and her first Australian capital city headline shows since 2021’s Cry Forever Tour.

Amy Shark’s The Sadness Tour hits Kings Park and Botanic Garden on Saturday, November 2, 2024. Tickets are on sale now from livenation.com.au

