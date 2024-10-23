Are Metallica teasing a Perth tour date?

Heavy metal legends Metallica are looking likely to announce a Perth tour date on an upcoming Australian tour.

According to Rolling Stone, the four-piece are expected to announce at least one date at Optus Stadium on Saturday, November 1, 2025, before heading interstate for shows on the east coast.

If the reports turn out to be true, it would be Metallica’s first show in Western Australia since they headlined Soundwave Festival in 2013.

Speculation about Metallica’s tour has been circling since the band announced an extension to their M72 World Tour last month.

“North America is not our only stop in 2025, as this year we will return to Australia and New Zealand after far too long away!!!” the statement read. “Stay tuned for the full announcement coming VERY soon.”

A page dedicated to the band on Live Nation’s website encourages fans to sign up to a waitlist for tickets and updates. “Be the first to know when Metallica is touring Australia & New Zealand,” it reads.

With their “no repeat weekend” concept, Metallica offer fans the opportunity to see two entirely different shows in one city, with unique sets and support acts.

Metallica were last scheduled to visit Australia and New Zealand in 2019, but the tour was postponed when lead singer James Hetfield entered rehab. The tour, which included a Perth date, was later cancelled due to the COVID pandemic.

Formed in 1981, Metallica are one of the biggest heavy bands of all time. The Bay Area metal icons have sold more than 120 million albums worldwide, generated over of 15 billion streams, won nine Grammys and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009.

Last year, the band released their 11th studio album 72 Seasons, which debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Chart.

The touring line-up features founding members James Hetfield (vocals, guitar) and Lars Ulrich (drums), plus longtime lead guitarist Kirk Hammett, and bass player Robert Trujillo, who joined the band in 2003.

No official Metallica tour or Perth dates have been officially released. Follow X-Press on Facebook and sign up to our newsletter for updates on this story as it unfolds.

