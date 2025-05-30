New music festival to bloom in Perth this winter

The inaugural Bloom Festival is set to hit Perth venues this winter, bringing a hand-picked selection of local talent to The Rechabite, The Bird and Mojos Bar on Friday, August 1 and Saturday, August 2.

The line-up will include indie rockers and January triple-j feature artist Fool Nelson, WAM award-winning indie vocalist Angie Colman, America’s Got Talent quarter finalist Inkabee, local Perth three-piece Ghost Care and more.

Kicking off at Mojos on Friday, August 1, the festival will then head to The Rechabite and The Bird on Saturday, August 2.

“This festival is not just a celebration of local talent, it’s a strategic step towards embedding WA more deeply into the national music conversation,” said organisers upon revealing the program.

A creative collaboration between Mark Neal (Blue Grey Pink, The Bird), Hayley Ayres (360 Artist Logistics), Emma Adams (Chipped Polish Mgmt, Mojos Bar Fremantle), and Skinny O’Leary (SIDEQUEST), the festival is designed to help give local artists more future opportunities.

Check out the full line-up below:

Fool Nelson

Kayps

Ghost Care

Ullah

Smol fish

Gia Como

Chiseko

Mariae Cassandra

Angie Colman

Timothy Nelson

Daisy Park

Inkabee

Rapid

Dani Enli

Dolce Blue

Georga Raath

Ricky Neil Jr.

Plus more to be announced…

Bloom Festival hits The Bird, Mojos Bar and The Rechabite from Friday, August 1 to Saturday, August 2, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from oztix.com.au

