Perth alt-country artist Leaf Crown unveils video for debut single Brushstrokes

Performing under the moniker Leaf Crown, Perth-based alt-country artist Taylor W. Smith has just launched the music video for his debut track, Brushstrokes, which is the lead single from his forthcoming album, Gathered Dust.

Originally from Tennessee, Taylor W. Smith has called Western Australia home for well over a decade, previously fronting indie act The Atlas Mountains before going solo to explore his love of alt-country music.

Brushstrokes captures Smith’s distinctive sound that bridges the gap between American alt-country traditions and contemporary Australian artistry, creating music that resonates with universal themes of faith, mortality, and the human experience.

Shot across the evocative landscapes of Morocco in February 2025, the video captures the song’s profound themes through stunning cinematography. Directed by long-time friend and collaborator Patrick Cone, the Dallas, Texas-based videographer and filmmaker travelled internationally to bring Smith’s artistic vision to life.

The track was recorded in Fremantle at Rada Studios with producer Dan Carroll and features an impressive line-up of local musicians, including Julian Peet, Bryn Stanford, and Shaun Jennings, alongside Nashville session legend Chris Scruggs.

Brushstrokes is available now on YouTube and on all streaming platforms. Follow Leaf Crown on Instagram for updates on the upcoming album Gathered Dust.

