Broome turns up the volume for Untamed Music Festival
Some of Australia’s most iconic acts are heading to Broome for Untamed Music Festival this year, taking over Broome Golf Course from Friday, September 19 until Sunday, September 21.
Headliners include ARIA award-winning alt-rock group Spiderbait, Victorian blues musician Ash Grunwald, and Brisbane electropunk trio Regurgitator, alongside Perth-born hip hop artist Drapht. The festival will also feature artists hailing from the Kimberley region, including indie-rock group The Struggling Kings and Broome-based artist Jaime Jackett Reinvented.
Check out the full line-up below:
Spiderbait
Ash Grunwald
Drapht
Regurgitator
Mashd N Kutcher (DJ set)
Havana Brown
Tigerlily
Pierce Brothers
The Struggling Kings
Abbe May
Tjaka
Chiseko
Legs Electric
Yatangal
Jaime Jackett Reinvented
Jarndoo Nooloo: Women Song
Burrb Wanggaraju Nurlu
Untamed: Last Band Standing
Untamed Music Festival takes over Broome Golf Course from Friday, September 19 until Sunday, September 21, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from untamed2025.com