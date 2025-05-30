Broome turns up the volume for Untamed Music Festival

Some of Australia’s most iconic acts are heading to Broome for Untamed Music Festival this year, taking over Broome Golf Course from Friday, September 19 until Sunday, September 21.

Headliners include ARIA award-winning alt-rock group Spiderbait, Victorian blues musician Ash Grunwald, and Brisbane electropunk trio Regurgitator, alongside Perth-born hip hop artist Drapht. The festival will also feature artists hailing from the Kimberley region, including indie-rock group The Struggling Kings and Broome-based artist Jaime Jackett Reinvented.

Check out the full line-up below:

Spiderbait

Ash Grunwald

Drapht

Regurgitator

Mashd N Kutcher (DJ set)

Havana Brown

Tigerlily

Pierce Brothers

The Struggling Kings

Abbe May

Tjaka

Chiseko

Legs Electric

Yatangal

Jaime Jackett Reinvented

Jarndoo Nooloo: Women Song

Burrb Wanggaraju Nurlu

Untamed: Last Band Standing

Untamed Music Festival takes over Broome Golf Course from Friday, September 19 until Sunday, September 21, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from untamed2025.com

