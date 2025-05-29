Grinspoon bring 30th Birthday Bonanza to Perth

Grinspoon are hitting the road for an epic 30th Birthday Bonanza! Tour.

Celebrating a career that boasts eight studio albums, 13 ARIA Award Nominations and an ARIA Award for Best Rock Album (2005), the tour hits Perth’s Red Hill Auditorium on Saturday, November 8.

Since breaking onto the Australian music scene by winning the very first triple j Unearthed competition, Grinspoon’s trajectory over the past 30 years has included over half a million records sold, countless Platinum accolades and an enviable live reputation. The 30th Birthday Bonanza! Tour will be the ultimate celebration of their career, featuring tracks from their debut album, Guide to Better Living (1997) as well as Easy (1999), New Detention (2002), Thrills, Kills & Sunday Pills (2004), Alibis & Other Lies (2007), Six to Midnight (2009), Black Rabbits (2012) and Whatever, Whatever (2024).

Joining the band as special guests on all shows (excl. Adelaide) will be Bad//Dreems, with Regurgitator and Lonesome Dove joining the party in Perth.

“We are beyond humbled and downright flippin’ thrilled to be celebrating our 30th anniversary with you this year—we know, we don’t look a day over 29,” Grinspoon said upon revealing the news. “Joining in our most wonderful celebrations are Regurgitator (halloffamers) and Bad//Dreems (futurehalloffamers). This party will be talked about for decades. BE THERE! #yeehaw #dirtythirty.”

Grinspoon’s 30th Birthday Bonanza! Tour hits Red Hill Auditorium on Saturday, November 8, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from grinspoon.com.au

