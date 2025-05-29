Mariah Carey headlines massive Fridayz Live line-up

International superstar Mariah Carey and Mr Worldwide himself, Pitbull, will headline Fridayz Live as the festival returns to Australia this year. The travelling R&B festival lands at Perth’s Langley Park on Friday, October 24.

It will be Mariah Carey’s first visit to Australia in eleven years and Pitbull’s first tour in thirteen years. Joining them on the line-up are US hip-hop stars Wiz Khalifa, Lil Jon and Eve.

They will be joined by UK rap royalty Tinie Tempah and American singer Jordin Sparks. Fridayz Live hits Langley Park on Friday, October 24, 2025. Tickets are on sale Monday, June 2 from fridayz.live

