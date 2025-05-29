End of Fashion announce 20 year anniversary tour

Perth indie rockers End of Fashion are celebrating 20 years since their explosive debut with a special anniversary vinyl edition and their first national tour in almost a decade.

Released in 2005, End of Fashion’s first album soared up the charts with its lead single, O Yeah, earning two ARIA awards and a top 10 spot on triple j’s Hottest 100.

The 20th-anniversary edition vinyl is a high quality double LP featuring vibrant coloured vinyl, archive artwork, a never-before-released lyric sheet, and a collage of fan-submitted photos. The first disc features the original album, remastered and packed with hits like The Game, She’s Love, Oh Strain (featuring Little Birdy’s Katy Steele), and Rough Diamonds, while the second offers a treasure trove of rare demos, B-sides and unheard gems.

“When we made this album, we never dreamed it would still mean so much to people 20 years later,” reflects Justin Burford. “That’s a real gift for us and we wanted to give something back. We put this re-issue together with a lot of love—and a lot of memories…our own and most importantly, the fans. Which is why we got them involved. This is as much theirs as it is ours. To have this out in the world again, on vinyl, with all this amazing material from the archives that we never thought would see the light of day, feels really special.”

To celebrate the milestone, the band will hit the road for a capital city tour across the country, performing the album live and in full, plus an encore of fan favourites. The tour kicks off in Brisbane and heads to Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide before wrapping up with a homecoming show at Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, August 30.

“There’s a lot of history in this album, and a lot of love too,” Burford added. “We still feel that love and it’s a huge privilege to be able to hit the road and share that with the fans. I really feel like this tour is going to be something special. Not only do we get to celebrate the past, we also get to show what’s coming next. I think people will love it!”

End of Fashion’s 20th Anniversary Tour hits Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, August 30, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from oztix.com.au

