Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow rolls into WA

The Melbourne International Comedy Festival will hit the road again in 2025, bringing its popular roadshow performance to WA for shows in Albany, Broome, Bunbury, Exmouth, Geraldton, Kalgoorlie, Karratha, Mandurah, Margaret River, Perth and Port Hedland.

For Perth fans, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow will feature a mix of crowd favourites, rising stars, and seasoned pros when it lands at Regal Theatre on Saturday, June 28. The evening will feature Tom Ballard as host along with performances from Alex Ward, Danielle Walker, Harry Jun and Takashi Wakasugi.

The Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow hits Regal Theatre on Saturday, June 28, 2025. For more info and to buy tickets, head to comedyfestival.com.au

