Musicians and media clash for charity as Reclink Community Cup returns

Beloved footy fundraiser Reclink Community Cup returns to Perth for its eleventh year in 2026, descending on Menzies Park, Mount Hawthorn, on Saturday, October 3.

This family-friendly event combines footy with music to raise vital funds for Reclink Australia.

The annual charity match sees the Newshounds, comprising RTRFM presenters, media, government workers, and MPs Patrick Gorman and Matt Keogh, take on the Bandgropers, featuring members from The Bures Band, Ursula, Skortz and more.

Alongside the game, audiences can expect live music before bounce-down, at half-time, and post-game, with sets from Airline Food, Lachy John (solo), Lake Mammoth and Skortz.

Entry is free for this year, with donations to Reclink Australia encouraged.

Fans can also donate to their favourite player and team, with the team with the most donations getting a small advantage mid-game.

The nationwide theme of this year’s musical celebrations is 50 Years of Punk, which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Saints’ classic, (I’m) Stranded. Organisers say the anniversary underscores the event’s enduring punk ethos: independence, disruption and community-led action.

“Seeing the music community come together is a reminder that everyone deserves a team to belong to and the opportunity to participate,” said Reclink Australia CEO Dave Wells. “Sport can do more than provide enjoyment. It can change lives. The result: social inclusion and improved mental and physical health for those who need it most. We want Australians to see sport and recreation as an essential service for community wellbeing, one that builds connection, belonging, and healthier communities for those who need it most.”

“Sport, like music, can bring all kinds of people together in beautiful ways, and for that reason the Reclink Community Cup is footy in its best and purest form, even if the scoreline suggests otherwise,” added RTRFM’s General Manager Simon Miraudo. “RTRFM is happy to get behind this amazing and spirited event yet again and to support the incredible work done by Reclink year-round.”

The Community Cup is Reclink WA’s largest annual fundraiser, supporting the organisation’s nationwide sport and recreation programs. These programs aim to improve physical health, mental well-being, and social connection for people facing serious life challenges.

Reclink Community Cup hits Menzies Park, Mount Hawthorn, on Saturday, October 3, 2026. For more information and tickets, head to tickets.oztix.com.au

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