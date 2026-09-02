Greek Theatre Now bring Sophocles’ classic tragedy to Kings Park

Award-winning Canberra company Greek Theatre Now are bringing one of the world’s greatest tragedies, Sophocles’ Oedipus the King, to Perth this month.

Bringing the classic story to an outdoor setting, the play will be performed at the Saw Avenue Amphitheatre at Kings Park from Thursday, September 24, to Monday, September 28.

Special school performances on Thursday, September 24 and Friday, September 25, will be open to the public, followed by additional dates over the King’s Birthday long weekend.

Founded by Michael J Smith in 2024, Greek Theatre Now performs outdoor Greek theatre each Easter at the Australian National Botanic Gardens, Canberra.

Greek Theatre Now’s Sophocles’ Oedipus the King hits Saw Avenue Amphitheatre at Kings Park from Thursday, September 24, to Monday, September 28, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from greektheatrenow.com.au

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