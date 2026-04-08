Morgan Evans returns to a Steel Town with a run of Australian tour dates

Aussie-born, Nashville-based country artist Morgan Evans is set to return home this year with a string of Australian tour dates.

The Steel Town Tour kicks off at Ice Cream Factory on Thursday, May 21, before heading to Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Sydney.

The tour hits the road in support of Evan’s third studio album, Steel Town, released on Friday, March 20, via Solrise Records. The country-rock record nods to his hometown of Newcastle, with the eleven acoustic guitar-driven tracks exploring themes of home and healing.

Fans can expect to hear tracks fresh off the new album onstage, including Beer Back Home, Land I Love, Another Drink Coming and the title track Steel Town.

“The Steel Town Tour will be the biggest tour I’ve ever done—the biggest show, the biggest band and a record that was created to be shared live,” Morgan Evans said.

Set to support Evans on every tour date is Texan singer-songwriter Laci Kaye Booth, who also features on Evan’s Steel Town album with the duet track Two Broken Hearts.

Rising from solo star to international headliner, Morgan Evans has become globally recognised for his captivating melodies and distinct country sound.

Evans achieved his first US chart-topper and Australian 3x Platinum No. 1 with his 2017 track Kiss Somebody, with his debut album Things That We Drink To earning a spot on Billboard’s 2018 Country Artists To Watch list. Evans now has over 1 billion career streams and fronted the sold-out CMC Rocks QLD festival in 2022 alongside Kane Brown and Brad Paisley.

Steel Town is out now. Morgan Evans brings his Steel Town Tour to Ice Cream Factory on Thursday, May 21, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from frontiertouring.com

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