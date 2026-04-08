Footloose: The Musical returns down under to revive the eighties

Following sold-out performances in Melbourne, the eighties phenomenon Footloose: The Musical is set to head to Regal Theatre from Friday, May 29, to Saturday, June 7.

The fully remastered production will mark Australia’s first Footloose production in over twenty years, featuring hit tracks such as Holding Out for a Hero, Almost Paradise, Let’s Hear It for the Boy and the classic track Footloose.

Based on the 1984 film, the four-time Tony Award-nominated musical Footloose became a cultural phenomenon exploring the unifying power of music and dance. It follows Ren, a city kid turned rebel with a cause, who champions music and dance in a small town where both are outlawed.

An all-Australian cast will bring the high-energy production to the stage, with South East Queensland’s Gabriel Tiller in the lead as Ren, Brittany Morton playing the Reverend’s daughter and the romantic lead Ariel, Stephen Hirst playing Reverend Shaw Moore, and Sophie Weiss and Rachael Beck sharing the role of the Reverend’s wife, Vi Moore.

The Oscar and Golden Globe award-winning writer of the original film, Dean Pitchford, wrote the production’s lyrics, with the book also by Pitchford and Tony Award nominee Walter Bobbie. Tom Snow, who has written songs for Dolly Parton and Olivia Newton-John, additionally wrote the production’s music.

Footloose: The Musical hits Regal Theatre from Friday, May 29, to Saturday, June 7, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from footloosethemusical.com

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