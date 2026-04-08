Aussie musician William Crighton feels a Colonial Drift with new album tour

ARIA award-winning singer-songwriter William Crighton is set to embark on a national tour in support of his new album Colonial Drift, hitting The Rechabite on Saturday, April 18.

The Colonial Drift Album Tour is also set to hit Brisbane, Adelaide, Lower Belford, Castlemaine, Brunswick, Anglesea, Wollongong, Sydney and Newcastle.

Crighton’s fourth studio album, Colonial Drift, was released on Friday, March 20, via ABC Music and was co-written by Crighton’s wife and creative partner, Julieanne Crighton.

Fans can expect to hear new tracks from Colonial Drift on tour, including Further Down the Road, Sex, Death & Choices and Beautiful Country.

“I think Colonial Drift is my best work so far, and I can promise that the shows will be a real memorable experience,” Crighton said of the upcoming tour.

Crighton’s new album also features collaborations with the late Australian musician Rob Hirst, Jeff Lang, William Barton, Luke Davison (The Preatures), Jim Moginie (Midnight Oil), Matt Sherrod (Beck), Chris Dale (Melody Pool, Ben Leece) and Corey McCormick (Neil Young).

Originally from Dubbo, William Crighton started making music from an early age and has since established himself as a standout artist in the Australian alt-rock music scene. Crighton won an ARIA Award for Best Blues and Roots Album in 2022 for Water and Dust and has shared stages with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Missy Higgins and The Beach Boys. He has also appeared at Australian music festivals such as Bluesfest, Port Fairy Folk Festival and Woodford Folk Festival.

Colonial Drift is out now. William Crighton’s Colonial Drift Album Tour heads to The Rechabite on Saturday, April 18, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from moshtix.com

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