Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow rolls back into Perth

The Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow returns to Perth this month, hitting Regal Theatre on Friday, July 10.

Australia’s largest comedy festival, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, has spent nearly three decades touring nationally and internationally, showcasing the very best in stand-up from across Australia and around the world.

The Roadshow continues that tradition in 2026, bringing a curated mix of comedy legends and emerging talent to more than 80 locations across the country.

This year’s Perth show will be hosted by Melbourne-based stand-up comedian and actor Tim Hewitt and feature performances from award-winning comedian Dan Rath, returning favourite Daniel Connell, Chinese-Australian stand-up He Huang, and fast-rising comedian and multi-instrumentalist Sez.

A long-time favourite for Western Australian audiences, the Roadshow has been touring regional WA, celebrating the 40th anniversary edition of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival earlier this year. Stops have included Albany, Broome, Bunbury, Carnarvon, Exmouth, Geraldton, Karratha, Mandurah, Margaret River and Port Hedland, with upcoming shows still to come in Esperance, Kalgoorlie and Busselton.

The Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow hits Regal Theatre on Friday, July 10, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from ticketek.com.au

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