West Australian blues wunderkind Matty T Wall has announced the release of his new album, Dust & Dynamite, on Friday, March 5, 2027.

Dust & Dynamite is Wall’s fourth studio album, written in Perth during the COVID lockdowns.

“There was a lot of time to reflect, and I wasn’t working my butt off thinking about bills to pay and all those sorts of things,” he recalls. “Then the riffs started coming, the lyrics started coming, and I wrote about 30 songs in the space of six months. It was just like someone turned a tap on, and it all came out.”

Together with the rhythm section of Leigh Miller (bass) and Ric Whittle (drums), Wall has dug deeper into his own musical roots, while still rolling in the rich traditions of the blues. As such, this album represents a maturation of his natural musical style.

“I’ve always liked the core sound I’ve been trying to make ever since I started,” he explains, “somewhere between Stevie Ray Vaughan and Metallica. That has always been what I’m trying to mix together to create my own thing that still sounds like blues but still appeals to someone who likes metal.

“On some of the albums I’ve managed to pull it off on a song or two here and there, but on this recording, it seems to me that I’ve pulled it off more so than any of the others I’ve done.”

This growth in Matty T Wall’s sound can be heard on its first single, Tornado Of Love, which came out on Monday, October 26.

A guitar player in the great blues tradition powered by his own metal roots, Matty T. Wall has walked a unique path both nationally and internationally over the last decade, notching eight nominations in the prestigious US Independent Blues Awards and a WAM Award for ‘Best Blues/Roots Act’ in 2021.

The new record adds to a catalogue that features three back-to-back #1 Australian Blues albums: 2016’s Blue Skies, 2018’s Sidewinder and 2019’s Transpacific Blues Vol.1.

Dust & Dynamite by Matty T Wall will be released on Friday, March 5, 2027. A signed limited edition translucent orange 150g vinyl edition, a signed deluxe gatefold CD, plus an iTunes pre-order are available at mattytwall.com