Melbourne indie rock band British India have announced an Australian tour.

The group will head across the country to celebrate their 2007 debut album Guillotine, stopping at Magnet House on Saturday, May 29.

Audiences can expect the band to play the critically-acclaimed album front to back, including singles Black & White Radio, Tie My Hands Up and Run the Red Light. The remainder of the set will be rounded out with hits from their later career and fan-favourite tracks, such as the popular lead single from their sophomore album, I Said I’m Sorry and the platinum ARIA track I Can Make You Love Me.

Guillotine‘s release was followed up by an Australian tour and performances at Homebake festival and The Big Day Out, both of which solidified their presence as an impressive live Aussie act. British India won the Australian Independent Record (AIR) Award for Best New Artist off the back of the release.

British India’s Guillotine 20th Anniversary Tour hits Magnet House on Saturday, May 29, 2027. Tickets are on sale Thursday, December 3 from oztix.com.au

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