Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company has announced its slate of mainstage productions running throughout its 2027 theatre season.

The first theatre season opens with David Milroy‘s Crowbones, running from Friday, April 23 to Saturday, May 8 at Studio Underground. The play follows two Aboriginal families stuck in a sandalwood waystation in the middle of nowhere, both between two worlds.

Returning to Perth for the first time in over 20 years, Australian classic Windmill Baby (also by Milroy) is showing from Friday, August 13 to Saturday, August 28 at Subiaco Arts Centre. The first Indigenous play to win the Patrick White Playwrights’ Award, Windmill Baby is known for its distinctive humour and storytelling. A one-woman play delivered through a powerful monologue, it follows an elderly Aboriginal woman’s revisit of an abandoned cattle station, of which she reminisces on the memories and tragedies she had experienced during her time there.

Yirra Yaarkin Theatre Company’s final mainstage production, Blood On The Dancefloor will run from Friday, October 22 to Saturday, November 6 in The Studio space at Subiaco Arts Centre. Written by Jacob Boehme, the production doubles as a WA premiere, marking the first time the production will feature an actor other than Boehme in the autobiographical role. Boehme expressed his excitement about someone else taking on the role. “Blood On The Dancefloor explores legacies and the memories of our bloodlines, our need for community and what blood means to each of us – questioning how this most precious fluid unites and divides us,” he said.

Yirra Yaakin Theatre company will also be launching a series of three educational productions of the play Donkalonk, written by Zac James and Bobbi Henry based on an original script by Dr Lynette Narkle. Donkalonk will premiere at BREC in Bunbury before touring to primary schools across metropolitan and regional Western Australia. The touring production of Which Way Home by Katie Beckett (first staged in 2026) will also continue into 2027.

In addition to these productions, the theatre company will also be launching the Yorgaz Yarning program, which serves a fresh take on the company’s Yirra Yaarnz playwrighting program. Yorgaz Yarning will be an invitation-only program focused on bringing female writers across different generations to explore, celebrate and share the legacy of strong Blak women, inspired by writer and academic Sally Morgan.

The 2027 season will be kicking off with the annual Yirra Yaakin family picnic as a part of Fringe World at Subiaco Arts Centre.

“2027 will reconnect with our foundations and celebrate our legacy, while embracing exciting new opportunities and initiatives for the future,” said Artistic Director Maitland Schnaars. “Sometimes, whether as individuals or as an organisation, we need to take a moment to reflect on where we have come from, reconnect with our history and acknowledge the people and stories that have shaped us. It is through understanding our past that we continue to grow, evolve and move forward.”

Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company has announced its 2027 theatre season. For tickets and more information, visit yirrayaakin.com.au

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