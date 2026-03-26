Lydia Lunch brings the songs of Suicide and Alan Vega to Perth

New York No Wave queen Lydia Lunch is heading to Australia, performing the songs of synth-punk duo Suicide and Suicide vocalist Alan Vega on a national tour. The Australian tour kicks off in Melbourne and hits Brisbane, Sydney and Adelaide before wrapping up at Milk Bar in Perth on Thursday, June 25.

Lydia Lunch will be joined on stage by Andrew Coates of Melbourne electro trio Black Cab to commemorate the tenth anniversary of Alan Vega’s passing, with special guests.

Lunch originally met Suicide—the duo of late vocalist Alan Vega and multi-instrumentalist Martin Rev—in the 1970s, when Lunch moved to New York City from Rochester as a teenager. She formed a lifelong bond with the pair, often joining them on-stage to perform the song Frankie Teardrop and recording a duet as part of Vega’s solo album Sniper, a collaboration with French experimental artist Marc Hurtado.

Since Vega’s passing in 2016, Lunch has performed several Suicide tribute shows, most often with Hurtado; together the pair recently released the live album Metempsychosis: Reincarnate the Music of Alan Vega + Suicide.

Lydia Lunch performing the Songs of Suicide and Alan Vega hits Milk Bar in Perth on Thursday, June 25, 2026. Tickets are on sale Monday, March 30 from pressplaypresents.com

Prev x