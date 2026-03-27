Jeremy Loops announces 2026 Australian tour

South African folk-pop musician Jeremy Loops has announced that he will be touring Australia this winter.

Kicking off in Brisbane, before heading to Sydney and Melbourne, the tour’s final show will be at Magnet House, Perth, on Friday, July 17.

The tour is set to showcase Loops’ blend of acoustic folk, alt-pop and looping, alongside the live debut of tracks from his 2025 album Feathers and Stone, such as Wolves and Deep Cuts.

Margaret River acoustic duo Salt Tree will be opening for the Perth show and are set to release a reimagined version of Tina Turner’s Simply the Best with the Cape Town-born singer later on.

The tour follows on from a big year for Jeremy Loops, which saw him release his fourth studio album, Feathers And Stone, along with performances at Glastonbury and a tour of Australia supporting Queenslander Ziggy Alberts.

With a career that has seen him open for Twenty One Pilots and headline a show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton, the artist has a worldwide licensing deal with Universal Music in the works and another album on the horizon.

Jeremy Loops plays at Magnet House on Friday, July 17, 2026. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, March 31 from teglive.com.au

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