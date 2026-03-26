Jungle announce Australian arena tour

Jungle have announced a massive world headline tour, including Australian dates in March 2027.

The Australian leg of the tour kicks off in Brisbane and hits Sydney and Melbourne before concluding at Perth’s RAC Arena on Wednesday, March 10.

The trio, comprised of J Lloyd, Tom McFarland and Lydia Kitto, will reveal their eagerly anticipated new album Sunshine on the tour. The record is set for release on Friday, August 14 this year, and features the new single Carry On.

Formed in 2013, Jungle cemented their status as a major global force with their 2023 album Volcano, a record that earned them their first BRIT Award and featured their hit single Back On 74.

Jungle play RAC Arena on Wednesday, March 10, 2027. Tickets are on sale Friday, March 27 fromlivenation.com.au

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