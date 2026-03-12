Luude announces multi-city headline tour

Australian electronic music sensation Luude is set to return home for a massive multi-city headline tour across Australia this June, bringing his high-energy drum and bass show to Perth HPC on Saturday, June 13.

Presented by Untitled Group, triple j, and Luude’s own label, No Instruction, the tour features a stacked all-Australian support lineup with PRIZEFIGHT B2B Charlie Shell alongside Foura.

Melbourne-based producer PRIZEFIGHT has built strong momentum across Australia’s bass and club circuits with heavy-hitting productions and high-energy live sets, while Charlie Shell has emerged as one of the country’s fastest-rising club names following the viral breakout success of Hitz 4 The Hood, earning widespread DJ support and dancefloor traction nationwide. Completing the bill, Foura continues her rapid ascent as one of Australia’s most in-demand selectors, known for commanding festival appearances and dynamic, crowd-driven performances.

Luude’s popularity continues to rise following a string of sold-out headline shows and standout festival appearances across Australia and internationally. Known for chart-topping hits including Down Under and Big City Life, Luude has amassed over 1 billion streams across his catalogue on Spotify alone. His collaboration with Bru-C on TMO reached the UK Top 50, while the Moby-sampling Oh My cracked the UK Top 100, cementing his position as one of Australia’s leading global forces in drum and bass.

Luude hits Perth HPC on Saturday, June 13, 2026. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, March 18 from luude.com.au

