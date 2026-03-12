Alt-rock legends The Superjesus celebrate 25 years of Jet Age

Alt-rock legends The Superjesus are set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their seminal sophomore album, Jet Age, bringing their 25 Years Of Jet Age Tour to Australia this June.

The band will bring the anniversary tour to stages across Brisbane, Gold Coast, St Kilda, Castlemaine, Adelaide, Central Coast and Marrickville, playing two WA shows at The River in Margaret River on Thursday, June 18, and at Freo.Social on Friday, June 19.

The band is currently led by frontwoman Sarah McLeod (vocals/guitar) and Stuart Rudd (bass), with the upcoming tour marking the first time the recent additions, Cam Blockland (guitar) and Ben Todd (drums), will play the full tracklist. Joining The Superjesus on tour will be Sydney sonic rockers The Art and New Zealand rock four-piece The After.

Fans can expect to hear the classic Jet Age album in full, with hit tracks including Gravity, Down Again, Secret Agent Man, Enough To Know and Second Sun, as well as a selection of their greatest hits.

The Superjesus last released music in March last year, with their self-titled fourth studio album hitting #10 on the ARIA Australian Chart, more than twenty years after the release of their third LP, Rock Music.

Following the release of their breakthrough debut album Sumo in 1998, The Superjesus were shot into the spotlight, playing packed-out crowds at Big Day Out and winning three ARIA awards. In 2000, the band released Jet Age, which peaked at #5 on the ARIA Albums chart in Australia and was certified platinum in 2002, with their single Gravity gaining over 19 million streams.

The Superjesus bring their 25 Years Of Jet Age Tour to The River on Thursday, June 18, and Freo.Social on Friday, June 19, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from thesuperjesus.com

