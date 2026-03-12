Kae Tempest returns with new album and national tour

Kae Tempest will return to Australia for a highly anticipated national tour, kicking off at Astor Theatre on Thursday, June 4.

The tour follows the release of Kae Tempest’s new album, Self Titled—an intimate and expansive body of work navigating resistance, doubt and hope.

The new music nods to hip hop’s golden eras and alternative soul, featuring collaborations from Mercury Prize-winning trio Young Fathers and London-based soul artist Tawiah, along with an appearance from Annie Lennox on vocals.

A lifelong Londoner raised in Lewisham, Kae Tempest has forged a career spanning music, poetry, theatre and fiction. From busking as a teenage MC to becoming a Mercury Prize-nominated recording artist, Sunday Times bestselling novelist and acclaimed playwright, his work has consistently bridged the personal and the political.

Coinciding with the Australian tour is the release of Tempest’s new book this April—an expansive work that continues his exploration of identity, creativity and connection.

Kae Tempest plays Astor Theatre on Thursday, June 4, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from ticketek.com.au

