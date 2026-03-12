Stereolab return to Australia for national tour

Anglo-French avant-pop group Stereolab have announced their fourth-ever visit to Australia.

Riding high off the back of 2025’s comeback album Instant Holograms on Metal Film, Stereolab will kick off their tour at Freo.Social on Tuesday, June 16, before heading east for shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Stereolab have strong ties to Australia, given Queensland musician Mary Hansen was co-lead vocalist of the band from 1992 to 2002. Having played multiple iconic Australian festivals such as Laneway and Golden Plains, their new album features many Australian references, including the title.

“I somehow picked up a copy of this old audio magazine when on a tour of Australia a few years back,” said Stereolab guitarist and founder Tim Gane. “It was just laying around the studio when I was writing the demos, and every time I finished one, I just opened the magazine to a random page and picked a name from it, which I used as a rough title. Some of those titles later got changed, but the LP name is straight out of that mag.”

The Fremantle show will include guest performances by Australian singer-songwriter Mick Harvey and visual artist, filmmaker and singer Amanda Acevedo.

Stereolab hit Freo.Social on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from moshtix.com.au

