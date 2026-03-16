Girish and The Chronicles lead South Asian rock celebration at Metro City

Metro City is set to come alive with a celebration of South Asian rock as Oz Dhun Live takes over the Northbridge venue on Saturday, March 28.

The event will feature one of South Asia’s fastest-rising hard rock acts, Girish and The Chronicles, known for their soaring vocals, classic hard-rock sound and high-energy performances. The band has previously shared stages with Guns N’ Roses and gained worldwide attention after appearing on America’s Got Talent, introducing their music to a global audience.

Joining them is Nepali rock legend Deepak Bajracharya with The Rhythm Band, whose folk-rock anthems have made him one of the most respected figures in South Asian rock.

Oz Dhun Live co-founder Sandeep Adhikari said bringing together two powerful forces in South Asian music made the event more than just a concert. “It’s a celebration of rock culture that connects nostalgia, high-energy performances, and a growing multicultural audience in Perth,” he said.

“For Oz Dhun Live, this ‘Rock Takeover’ represents our broader vision of introducing Perth to diverse global sounds and building a platform where South Asian artists can perform at the same scale and energy as international acts,” he said. “We want these events to bridge cultures and mark a new chapter for live South Asian music experiences in the city.”

Oz Dhun Live hits Metro City on Saturday, March 28, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from megatix.com.au. For updates on this event, follow Oz Dhun Live on Instagram.

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