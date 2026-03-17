Roll up for the WA Mack Muster and Truck Show

Gearheads, families and truck lovers across Western Australia are gearing up for the return of the biennial WA Mack Muster & Truck Show, rolling into Quarry Farm in Byford on Sunday, March 22 from 10am to 4pm.

Regarded as the state’s premier trucking showcase, the 2026 event will feature 350 trucks of every make, model and era—from lovingly restored vintage classics to the latest modern prime movers—all vying for a coveted spot in the ‘Winners Circle’.

The event donates 100% of proceeds to cutting-edge cancer research at the Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research, with an 8,500-strong crowd of trucking enthusiasts, families and community members helping raise $500,000 towards vital research at the last event in 2024.

Set at Quarry Farm, 40 minutes south-east of Perth, the day will include hundreds of impressive trucks, live engine start-ups, award presentations, kids’ activities, supplier exhibits, food trucks and licensed bars, with free entry for children under 12. This year also introduces an expanded Kids’ Mega Fun Zone, featuring free carnival rides, a mega sandpit, roaming entertainment and hands-on truck-themed activities.

Event highlights include the Big Rig Roars—when trucks fire up and blast their air horns—alongside an incredible display of vintage and modern rigs, from gleaming road trains and customised prime movers to rare collectibles from Mack, Kenworth, Western Star, Scania, Volvo and Mercedes-Benz.

The competition will see trucks judged across categories including Best Vintage, Best Bonneted, Best Custom Truck, Best Fleet and People’s Choice, with awards presented on the day.

“The WA Mack Muster and Truck Show is WA’s biggest truck show, where you’ll discover a world of trucks in a spectacular display of power and beauty,” said chairperson Matt Lawrence.

“If you have a passion for trucks, want to learn more about the industry, or just want a truckin’ good day out on the farm, this show has something for everyone—and every ticket helps drive vital cancer research at the Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research.”

The WA Mack Muster & Truck Show rolls into Quarry Farm, 1475 South Western Highway, Whitby on Sunday, March 22, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from mackmuster.com.au

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