Kirin J Callinan greases up The Squeeki Wheel for national tour

Sydney singer-songwriter and comedian Kirin J. Callinan is set to head around the country for his The Squeeki Wheel (Gets The Grease) Tour, joined by special guests ESCAPE-ISM.

Callinan will kick off the upcoming tour at Mojos Bar on Friday, July 10, with additional shows in Adelaide, Wollongong, Sydney, Melbourne, Castlemaine, Byron Bay, Gold Coast and Brisbane.

Joining Callinan onstage are alternative rock group ESCAPE-ISM, fronted by Washington DC author, filmmaker and rock ‘n’ roll philosopher Ian Svenonius, and Los Angeles multi-instrumentalist, choreographer and icon Sandi Denton.

The tour marks ESCAPE-ISM’s live debut in Australia with local art-rock group Walrus, led by POND frontman Nicholas Allbrook, joining the bill as special guests on the night.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from Callinan’s previous albums onstage, including Big Enough, a collaboration with Alex Cameron, Molly Lewis and rock legend Jimmy Barnes, Young Drunk Driver, and Embracism, with Callinan also hinting at new music to be performed live.

Kirin J. Callinan brings The Squeeki Wheel (Gets The Grease) Tour to Mojos Bar on Friday, July 10, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from moshtix.com

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