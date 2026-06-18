Award-winning puppet musical levels up for new Perth season

The award-winning puppet musical Same Time Next Week is set to take the stage at Studio Underground at the State Theatre Centre of WA from Thursday, July 9, to Saturday, July 18.

The play about Mark, a Dungeons & Dragons-obsessed man with leukaemia, blurs the lines between fantasy and reality as he and his friends embark on an epic adventure through the role-playing game in between his chemotherapy treatments. During their game, they encounter goblins, necromancers, lizardfolk, and ultimately the realities of life and loss. What starts as a weekly game becomes something far more profound: a chance to hold on, let go, and celebrate the friendship that brought them together.

The winner of eight Performing Arts WA Awards, including Best Production, Outstanding New Work, and Outstanding Direction, Same Time Next Week is a celebration of friendship, imagination, and the enduring importance of play.

Featuring unforgettable original songs and brought to life by an ensemble of Perth’s finest puppeteers, this puppet musical will leave audiences laughing through tears—whether they are lifelong D&D adventurers or have never rolled a twenty-sided die in their lives.

Same Time Next Week hits Studio Underground at the State Theatre Centre of WA from Thursday, July 9, to Saturday, July 18, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from artsculturetrust.wa.gov.au

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