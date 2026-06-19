Freddie Gibbs lets The Last Rabbit tour dates out of the hat

Grammy-nominated US rapper Freddie Gibbs has announced Australian tour dates for 2026.

Gibbs was already scheduled to perform at Move My Way festivals in Sydney and Melbourne but has now added extra dates to his The Last Rabbit tour—including new shows in Brisbane and Adelaide, with a final tour stop at Metro City on Thursday, October 8.

Hailing from Gary, Indiana, Gibbs first made a name for himself through self-released mixtapes in the 2000s. Known for his vivid storytelling and gritty sound, he emerged from the decade with his first properly distributed release, the Str8 Killa EP, in 2010, before releasing the Madlib collaborative project Piñata in 2014, Shadow of a Doubt in 2015, and You Only Live 2wice two years later.

Alfredo, released in 2020, was a collaboration with The Alchemist and featured heavy hitters like Rick Ross, Tyler, The Creator, Conway the Machine and more; it became his first LP to crack the top 20 of the Billboard 200 and earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Album. Gibbs returned with his highest-charting release to date, $oul $old $eparately, in 2022 before joining forces with The Alchemist again to release a follow-up, Alfredo 2, last year.

Freddie Gibbs’ The Last Rabbit tour hits Metro City on Thursday, October 8, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from arep.co/m/freddie-gibbs

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