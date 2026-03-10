Karijini Experience reveals four-day program of culture, music and community

The full program for Karijini Experience 2026 has been released, bringing four days of culture, music and community to Banjima Country in Karijini National Park from Friday, April 10, to Monday, April 13.

Featuring authentic Aboriginal cultural experiences and high-quality arts programming, the four-day event is designed to forge connections between people and the Homeland of the Banjima people, as well as the awe-inspiring landscape of Karijini National Park.

A key cultural highlight of the event is the Barlgabi (corroboree), led by Banjima Elders and families, which will open and close the event and welcome visitors onto Country. The ceremony brings together traditional song, dance and storytelling, creating a powerful cultural moment that connects visitors with the living traditions of Banjima people.

The 2026 event features an all-Aboriginal live music lineup, headlined by Jessica Mauboy, alongside South Summit, Mitch Tambo, Nathan Lamont, Family Shoveller Band, Koy Smith and Boox Kid.

Other highlights include Opera by the Gorge starring Georgina Powell, a yarn with former Fremantle Dockers star Michael ‘Sonny’ Walters and Noongar boxer Alex Winwood, story-reading and creative workshop sessions with didgeridoo player, dancer, singer and author Mitch Tambo and more.

The event is also bursting with culinary highlights, headlined by the Fervor degustation—a premium dining experience showcasing native ingredients and stories from the Pilbara.

Visitors can also experience guided cultural walks, bush tucker and language workshops, artefact and weaving workshops, art markets, yarning circles and stargazing.

In 2022, Banjima Native Title Aboriginal Corporation (BNTAC) assumed ownership of Karijini Experience on behalf of the Banjima people. Since then, the event has been Banjima-led, with a strong focus on sharing Banjima culture and highlighting the people’s deep and enduring connection to Country.

Banjima Elder, BNTAC Director and Karijini Experience storyteller May Byrne said the event plays an important role in passing cultural knowledge from Elders to the next generation. “Our Elders carry the stories and responsibility for Country, but it’s a cycle—the young people are the future Elders,” she said. “Karijini Experience gives us a place to share knowledge on Country and keep our culture strong for generations to come.”

The Karijini Experience takes place across Karijini National Park from Friday, April 10, to Monday, April 13, 2026. For more info and to buy tickets, head to karijiniexperience.com.au

Prev x Next →