Lace up your boots for the Blackwood River Arts Trail

The Blackwood River Arts Trail (BRAT) is back for its sixth year this autumn. The ten-day arts festival, running from Saturday, March 28, to Monday, April 6, is set to showcase the creative spaces and art of more than 62 artists across 37 venues spanning the Blackwood Valley region.

An extensive range of art forms will be on display along the trail, including sculpture, painting, ceramics, textiles, wearable art, mosaics, weaving, felting, illustration, poetry, mixed media and fine furniture. There is also the opportunity to participate in a variety of creative workshops and demonstrations offered by artists along the trail. These include wheel throwing, needle felting, “live” drawing, plein air painting and weaving.

Work on display along the trail includes that of both emerging and established artists.

Gary Smitherman’s landscape art/sculpture offers an outdoor optical illusion sculpture set amongst native trees—a unique blend of art and entertainment, including AI-generated surreal videos and science fiction pieces.

In Nannup’s Supper Room Gallery local Chrissie Parrot AO, whose work spans dance, choreography, costume/set design and visual art, displays her Parrot Fernaylia. Handmade theatrical paraphernalia, tiny theatre sets and embellished artworks made from vintage fabrics, figurines and found objects create intimate and visual storytelling. Josh Windram’s art evokes space, beauty and harmony, drawing inspiration from Australia’s vast scenery.

The Bridgetown-Greenbushes artists include John Sanders’ sculpture and metalwork featuring old metals, railway spikes and discarded farm equipment exhibited at his studio Off The Rail WA in Hester Brook. Along with bronze equestrian pieces by Margaret Beechey Rothery, who began sculpting at age 91 and is now regarded as one of Australia’s leading small-scale equestrian sculptors.

Also returning for 2026 is the Blackwood River Film Festival, which will showcase six short films by Australian filmmakers on top of three features in venues at Nannup, Bridgetown, Balingup, Boyup Brook and Ampersand Estates.

One of which includes the regional premiere of Pointe – Dancing on a Knife’s Edge, a documentary telling the story of Australian dancer Floeur Alder at the Balingup Town Hall.

The film festival screenings will take place at 4pm and 7pm at the Balingup Town Hall on Saturday, March 28; the Boyup Brook CWA on Sunday, March 29; the Bridgetown Repertory Theatre on Saturday, April 4; the Nannup Town Hall on Sunday, April 5 and Monday, April 6; and Ampersand Estates on Saturday, April 11.

“Our guiding principle is to provide opportunities for the public to engage with artists from the Blackwood River Valley region, showcasing artists’ work, thereby enhancing marketing opportunities and providing them with access to new audiences and collectors,” said Chairperson of the Blackwood River Arts Trail and exhibiting artist, Liz Janney.

“Autumn is a beautiful time to explore this region, as each town along the trail has its own unique charm, from flourishing orchards and rolling pastures to ancient forests, rich histories, and main streets filled with distinctive shops and eateries. Threading through it all is the magnificent Blackwood River, winding through the landscape and shaping the region’s character.”

The Blackwood River Arts Trail runs from Saturday, March 28, to Monday, April 6, 2026. The Blackwood River Film Festival runs from Saturday, March 28, to Saturday, April 11, 2026. For more information, head to blackwoodriverartstrail.com

