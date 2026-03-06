Canadian genre blenders BadBadNotGood return to Perth

Canadian ensemble BadBadNotGood are returning to Australia for a national tour this month, hitting Perth’s Astor Theatre on Saturday, March 14.

Formed in 2010, BadBadNotGood moved between three and four members before establishing their current lineup in 2015. The trio, aka Alexander Sowinski (drums), Chester Hansen (bass) and Leland Whitty (guitar and woodwinds), met on the Humber College jazz program in Toronto. At the time, instead of working with traditional jazz standards, the group sidestepped and drew from hip hop and other contemporary genres to create a unique sound rooted in Black American music, but 2021’s Talk Memory pays homage to the musicians, composers and influences that first informed their work.

Brisbane based producer and DJ, Sampology, will join BadBadNotGood as a special guest for the Perth show.

BadBadNotGood play Astor Theatre on Saturday, March 14, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from astortheatreperth.com

