Jeromaia Detto: MUSH at Liberty Theatre Basement

Thursday, February 16, 2023

8.5/10

Jeromaia Detto: MUSH was an ode to the wacky, weird and wonderful, offering a glimpse inside the hilariously deranged inner workings of comedian and clown, Jeromaia Detto.

Armed with an arsenal of endearing characters and caricatures, Detto’s one man stage show felt surprisingly full, and impressively diverse. Audiences were guided through a series of sketches and situations, each starring one of Detto’s exciting personas. Whether he was an affirmation-craving waiter, a saucy photographer or a slam poetry performer, Detto delivered hilarious and larger-than-life personalities in quick succession, always leaving the audience in anticipation for the next moment.

As can be expected from a student of the French clown school Ecole Philippe Gaulier, Detto thoroughly embodied each character, with entertaining rigour and commitment to each bit, and his execution of each comedic moment was flawless. His highly expressive face and impressive sound effects were a testament to his ability to communicate non-verbally, executing the first half of the show in silence. Nonetheless, he still had audience members howling, and engaging easily with each moment and character.

Jeromaia Detto: MUSH was a masterpiece in audience participation, enough to require a content warning on the door. However, for the audience members, violently deterred by such prospects, the show’s approach to inclusion and participation was refreshing, exciting and avoidant of the usual embarrassing rigmarole of participation conventions. This was also due to the sheer scale of the participation. No member of the audience left hilarious unscathed, as Detto directed moments of micro-participation to each punter in collective moments of engagement and contribution.

His ability to riff off, and engage with the audience in moments of quick-witted and accomplished improvisation added comedic fuel to the hilarious fire of the show.

A particular highlight was Detto’s creation of an audience orchestra, selecting groups of individuals to ‘play’ his mime instruments from their seats, such as trumpets, double basses and cymbals. In a raucous group effort at the end of the bit, the outcome was surprisingly good and produced a lot of laughs from everyone.

For those looking for a hilarious and entertaining show to finish off the closing weekend of the 2023 Perth Fringe Festival season, Jeromaia Detto: MUSH is the perfect opportunity for easy laughs and great entertainment. Detto will have punters in stitches with each absurd moment and character and leave them wanting more (though also questioning why!).

