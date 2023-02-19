Review: BurLEZque is Normal at The Pleasure Garden

BurLEZque is Normal at Big Top @ The Pleasure Garden

Thursday, February 16, 2023

9/10

The creative minds behind last year’s triumphant show Pillow Talk: Back in the Sack, return with a breathtaking celebration of self-expression and identity in BurLEZque is Normal.

Amid the sheer volume of burlesque and cabaret performances offered in this year’s festival, BurLEZque is Normal firmly holds its own ground and in fact boldly stands out for several reasons. Combining a large cast of incredibly talented queer Perth talent, championing sexuality and individuality, and celebrating difference and delivering act after act of delightful, rousing and sensational performances, this show was a masterpiece of inclusive, community representation, and a feast for the eyes, ears and soul.

Guide and thematic interpreter through the evening, Ginger La Minge returned as the charismatic and witty host, emerging between performances in enviably spectacular costumes and interweaving personal anecdotes with thought-provoking messages and calls to action. Their easy stage presence and articulate presentation effectively tied together the otherwise highly varied routines of each performer into a meaningful production. Every member of the cast brought a unique and interesting spin to the show’s overarching question of ‘what is normal?’ through burlesque and tease, drag, singing, and dance, and each deserved an individual mention.

Bobby Knox delivered a whirlwind routine unpacking the confining labels of gendered identity, bringing their style of excitingly odd, high energy, high quality choreography to the Burlezque stage.

Alternative burlesque performers Veruca Sour and Sven Ironside delighted and wow-ed with their spectacular character-driven performance style in an exciting Poe-esque horror piece. Their synchronism and ability to match and bounce off each other’s energies was captivating. The pair returned in individual pieces later, with Sour performing a masterful reverse tease, and Ironside delivering one of the most memorable acts of the night, a Del Toro-inspired gorelesque tease, which was utterly enthralling, and equally horrifying.

Amid the high energy romps, Fae Salem brought a moment of beautiful stillness to the stage with an enigmatic and emotive piece. Salem has undoubtedly mastered the art of captivating silence, delivering a sense movement with graceful gesticulation, while firmly planted on the stage.

Brad Titt delivered an exceptional performance, combining impressive lip-syncing with an exciting and surprising tease routine that had the audience cheering and boogying along.

Serenity Von Varda delivered a beautiful drag routine, stepping onto stage with the utmost glamour and poise as she donned a stunning black velvet-looking dress and delivered a lip sync routine with precision and power.

Polly St Pearl delivered a sensational vocal performance, breaking the dance and burlesque pace with a soulful piece, before breaking into a powerful rendition of Happier Than Ever, filling the Big Top tent with energy and rousing the crowd to sing and move along to her stunning vocals.

After their massive run with Frankie Fatale’s Menagerie this year, The Moesha delivered another spectacular performance, interrogating ideas of self-acceptance and expression as she brought her signature style of culturally-inspired costuming and movement to this highly emotive piece.

A special mention also goes to the stage kitten June Jett and Queer Quartz for the night.

There are not enough buzzwords to encourage people to see this show. BurLEZque is Normal was truly a masterclass in how to produce an affecting, beautiful collection of performances. Its championing of queer talent and expression, and celebration of individuality and self-acceptance was the perfect message for this year’s vibrant festival.

BEC WELDON

Prev x Next »