007 – License to Thrill at The Edison

Saturday, February 18, 2023

7/10

James Bond lovers rejoice in this risqué tribute to the music and glamour of 007, brought to life by Skye High Burlesque.

Jam-packed full of local burlesque, acrobatic, vocal and dance talent, the show brought together an exciting collective of artists to deliver routines based on the famous opening songs of Bond movies. With more recent favourites such as Skyfall, No Time to Die and Writing’s on the Wall, and older classics such as Octopussy and GoldenEye, the show moved through the decades, and the various Bonds, delivering a sequin and glitter-laden romp in this variety cabaret.

Unfortunately, while the prohibition-themed, basement aesthetics of the Edison exude ‘Bond,’ the venue was totally unsuited for the performance. Drastically oversold for the venue capacity, visitors who missed a seat in one of the three small front facing rows found seating around the sides and back of the stage, where they watched through the mostly solid grating at eye-level, as the venue did not provide high-legged chairs. For those behind, large thick pillars also blocked much of the action, except for the occasional arm or feather flourish. Many of these chairs were carelessly arranged directly behind pillars.

For many punters, standing room near the bar was the only option, however this became a significant accessibility problem for those unable to stand, and a difficult location as the only thoroughfare to the bar for other audience members. While this venue was potentially not the first choice of the show’s producers (Fringe venues are notoriously difficult to nab), and not a reflection of the production itself, many audience members were clearly uncomfortable and frustrated, and this decision did have an impact on the audience atmosphere and engagement with the show itself. It was disappointing that the venue seemingly made little effort to provide small adjustments (such as high-legged chairs, multiple staging spaces, less overt overselling) that would have enabled visitors to see the show (let alone enjoy it). It would have also been great to see more effort from the cast to move throughout the venue to resolve, at least partially, some of this sightline difficulty.

Bond super-fan Camden Champagne hosted the evening with charm and charisma, setting the scene for each routine with exciting facts and trivia. Champagne held her ground particularly well despite a lacklustre audience, and held the night together with quips and stories galore.

The first two acts, Miss Lady Lace and Promenade A Deux are difficult to discuss as their routines were invisible behind a large pillar and balcony grating (after that, prompting a relocation to the bar for the duration of the evening). From their short moments of visibility, Lace was a graceful and engaging first act, performing an exciting conclusion in a very fitting martini glass and Promenade A Deux gave an exciting and salacious interrogation themed duet.

The two vocalists for the night Tiffany Tassels and Aria Scarlett delivered stunning renditions of Writing’s on the Wall and Skyfall. Scarlett’s operatic rendition of the Adele classic was one of the most memorable moments of the night, a totally unexpected, and utterly jaw-dropping performance.

Miss Flo Jangles delivered an exceptional burlesque routine to Octopussy, with an exciting costume and captivating energy, while Madame Demi Diva appeared in the utmost glamour with her tease routine to another classic, armed with a stunning boa.

Lolly Moon wowed with a beautiful feather fan routine, showing off her incredible flexibility and dance background. Producer Delza Skye was stunning in her burlesque performance, before Wild Kat closed the night with a sensational glitter-laden tease, a homage to the famous scene in Goldfinger.

A mention also goes to the stage manager Mr Skye and stage assistants Mistress Mustang and Daisy Duke who kept the show running smoothly.

While the venue was disappointing and abysmally suited to the production, 007 – License to Thrill was an exciting show, packed with classic burlesque artists.

BEC WELDON

Prev x