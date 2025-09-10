Irish indie pop artist CMAT brings EURO-COUNTRY tour to Perth

Irish indie pop artist CMAT is bringing her EURO-COUNTRY tour to Australia this summer following a sold-out UK and Ireland run.

Joined by her Very Sexy CMAT Band, she will kick off the tour at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Tuesday, January 20, and hit Sydney and Brisbane before ending her short visit in Melbourne.

EURO-COUNTRY, co-produced by her long-time collaborator Oli Deakin, was released on Friday, August 29, via AWAL Recordings, receiving Feature Album of the Week on Double J. The record tackles themes of re-evaluating where you come from, the impact of economics on a small country and the pressure of increased fame.

“EURO-COUNTRY is, I think, the best thing I have ever made,” said CMAT. “I felt halfway through recording it was the most important record I’ve made for myself… mainly because it was making me go crazy.”

The release follows 2023’s Crazymad, For Me—an album that propelled CMAT to wider attention and garnered numerous accolades, including BRIT’s Best International Artist and Best Album nominations from the Ivors, the Mercury Prize and the Choice Music Prize in her native Ireland—an award she also won for her debut, If My Wife New I’d Be Dead.

With CMAT’s tour, audiences can experience her signature mix of sparkly country-pop, razor-sharp wit and highlights from her three studio albums to date.

CMAT brings her EURO-COUNTRY tour to Astor Theatre on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. Tickets are on sale Monday, September 15, from secretsounds.com

