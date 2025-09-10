Peking Duk and Pendulum to lead new year’s celebrations at Snack 2025

Snack hits Claremont Showground for another New Year’s Eve celebration with performances from Peking Duk and Pendulum on Wednesday, December 31.

Audiences can expect Australia’s iconic Peking Duk to bring an energising set to this year’s festival with hit indie/dance tracks like High, Stranger and Take Me Over and more.

Western Australia’s own Pendulum will perform an electronic-rock DJ set featuring new material from their latest album, Inertia—released on Friday, August 22—giving fans a chance to catch their fresh music live in an electrifying atmosphere.

This year, the NYE festival features over 40 performing artists, six stages, a silent disco, and a tattoo parlour, with more details yet to be announced.

Peking Duck and Pendulum hit Claremont Showground for Snack 2025 on Wednesday, December 31, 2025. Tickets are on sale from megatix.com.au

