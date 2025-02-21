International cabaret star Hans brings Young, Fun & 21 tour to Perth

Berlin-born cabaret artist Hans will bring his Hans: Young, Fun & 21 tour to Western Australia this year, hitting Mandurah Performing Arts Centre on Friday, July 4 and Astor Theatre on Saturday, July 5.

Hans is an internationally acclaimed performer with multiple Fringe Festival awards, in addition to being a grand finalist on America’s Got Talent: The Champions in 2020.

The tour celebrates the 21st anniversary of Hans’ career, and audiences will get a glimpse into the cabaret star’s personal memoirs as he shares life stories in a cheeky and humorous way. Supported by his live band The Ungrateful Bastards and dancers The Lucky Bitches, the tour kicks off at the Adelaide Fringe before entertaining audiences at venues around Australia.

Hans: Young, Fun & 21 hits Mandurah Performing Arts Centre on Friday, July 4, and Astor Theatre on Saturday, July 5, 2025. Tickets are on sale at hansofficial.com

