The second coming of The Superjesus

South Australian rock group The Superjesus are heading to Perth as part of their national tour.

Celebrating the release of their new self-titled album, The Superjesus, the three-time ARIA award-winning group will play at the Carine Glades Tavern on Thursday, July 3, and Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, July 4.

The tour follows on from the release of the band’s first full album in over 20 years on Friday, March 21. It will feature the band’s new ballad Diamonds along with previously released singles Money (We’re Only In It For Love), Lights Out, We Won’t Let Go Until It’s Over, Something Good, and a cover of Generation X’s Dancing With Myself.

Artists are invited to apply for the local support slot for the upcoming shows, with the successful acts due to be revealed closer to the beginning of the tour.

The Superjesus’ self-titled album is out on Friday, March 21, 2025, and available for pre-order at TheSuperjesus. The Superjesus hit the Carine Glades Tavern on Thursday, July 3, and Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, July 4, 2o25. Tickets are on sale now at thesuperjesus.com. Local artists can apply for the support slot at jotform.com

