Applications open for Rockingham Arts Centre’s 2025 Workshop Program

If you are keen to share your skills and love of art with others, Rockingham Arts Centre is now accepting applications from those wanting to teach one-off workshops or on-going classes.

The Rockingham Arts Centre 2025 Workshop Program is looking for applicants who are knowledgeable in mediums such as drawing, painting, sculpture, pastels, printmaking, textiles, calligraphy, mosaics, photography, alcohol inks, paint pouring, collage, digital art and art history.

The closing date for applications is Friday, April 11. All applicants will be advised of the outcome within 14 days of closing date.

Rockingham Arts Centre 2025 Workshop Program applications are now open. You can apply online at rockingham.wa.gov.au before the closing date on Friday, April 11, 2025.

