The Ellington Jazz Club tunes up for 16th birthday celebrations

The Ellington Jazz Club will celebrate its 16th birthday with the Sweet 16 Festival, featuring a variety of jazz artists and genres at the iconic Perth venue from Thursday, February 20 to Sunday, March 2.

On the opening weekend, jazz fans can look forward to performances from Adrian Galante, Milford Street Shakers, Adam Hall and the Velvet Playboys and more.

Mahalia Barnes and Jessica Carlton are set to be highlights throughout next week, while local stars Gina Williams & Guy Ghouse and WAM Hall of Fame inductee Grace Knight perform next weekend.

Acclaimed jazz vocalists Ali Bodycoat, Libby Hammer, and Simone Craddock will then perform at the festival’s finale on Sunday, March 2.

The Ellington Jazz Club’s Sweet 16 Festival runs from Thursday, February 20 to Sunday, March 2, 2025. Tickets are on sale from ellingtonjazz.com.au

Prev x