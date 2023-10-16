Iconic rock acts join forces for massive Freo Prison show

Suzi Quatro, Cheap Trick and The Angels will join forces for one massive Perth show next year.

Branching off from their shows around Australia with Red Hot Summer Tour, the iconic rock acts will perform in the courtyard of the historic Fremantle Prison on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Hailed as the ‘Queen of Rock’, there are few female performers who have had a career as successful and as versatile as Suzi Quatro. To date, the performer has sold over 55 million records, with hits including The Wild One, 48 Crash, Devil Gate Drive, She’s in Love with You, If You Can’t Give Me Love and more.

With over 5,000 performances spanning four decades and 20 million records sold worldwide, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legends Cheap Trick have won generations of fans with hits such as The Flame, Dream Police, I Want You To Want Me, and Surrender.

Aussie favourites, The Angels, will see former drummer Nick Norton taking centre stage as their new front man replacing Dave Gleeson after his 12 years in the role.

Suzi Quatro, Cheap Trick and The Angels hit Fremantle Prison on Thursday, March 21, 2024. Tickets are on sale Thursday, October 19 from fremantleprison.com.au

