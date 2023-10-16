Iron Maiden cleared for landing in Perth

British heavy metal legends Iron Maiden have announced their return down under for a national tour next year.

The Australian leg of The Future Past World Tour kicks off at Perth’s RAC Arena on Sunday, September 1, 2024, before heading east for stadium shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney. Iron Maiden will be joined by special guests Killswitch Engage for all tour dates.

The rescheduled dates come after COVID interrupted Iron Maiden’s previous plans to bring their Legacy of the Beast tour to Australia in May 2020.

Since Iron Maiden last toured Australia in 2016, they have released a new album, Senjutsu, in 2021.

“We’ve really enjoyed playing all the shows on The Future Past Tour this year, and the reaction from our fans has been incredible,” said bassist Steve Harris. “Being able to play some of these songs for the very first time has made the tour even more memorable, and we can’t wait to continue it next year.”

“We’re all really excited to finally be able to return to Australia as we know our fans have waited so patiently for us over the past few years. It’s going to be great to get back there, especially with this new show. We promise you all, it’ll be worth the wait!”

Iron Maiden play RAC Arena on Sunday, September 1, 2024. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, October 24 from ironmaiden.com

