2023 WAMAward nominees revealed

West Australian Music (WAM) is gearing up to celebrate the cream of Western Australia’s musical crop this year, today revealing the 2023 nominees for the WA Music Awards (WAMis).

The 2023 WAMAwards winners will be announced at the Regal Theatre in Subiaco on Thursday, November 16 as part of WA Music Month, presented by ECU.

The 2023 nominee list for November’s WAMis directs a spotlight on the excellence of West Australian artists across both Industry and Craft categories, and celebrates the uniqueness and diversity of our burgeoning live music scene.

After a public call for nominations, the competition saw an enormous 1,200 public submissions across the 34 categories. A team of 45 invited industry judges then undertook the lengthy judging process which revealed the top five nominees in each category.

Leading the tally and off the back of an impressive year, which included showcasing at Bigsound, are Joan & The Giants (pictured above) with an outstanding six nominations, closely followed by SUPEREGO and Siobhan Cotchin with five apiece. Angie Colman, Ghostcare, Mali Jo$e and Perth’s own Eurovision favourites Voyager each received four nominations. Grace Barbé, Grievous Bodily Calm, Adrian Dzvuke, Smol Fish and Yomi Ship earned three nominations apiece.

Each year, WAM presents the Golden WAMi award to an individual who has demonstrated exemplary service to the WA music community, and this year, the judges have determined that Hayley Ayres, Kylie Thompson, Mark Neal, Luke Rinaldi and Tenille Elkins are our industry’s most worthy nominees for 2023.

Rounding off what is shaping up to be a huge night will be a performance by beloved West Australian act Jebediah, who will be inducted into the 2023 WAM Hall of Fame at the event.

“Being nominated for a WAMAward is a testament to the hard work, passion and dedication to their craft by our music community, which is reflected in WA’s high level of achievement over the last 12 months,” said WAM’s Executive Director Livia Carré. “This year, we had an overwhelming surge in public nominations, and as a result our big team of independent industry judges were presented with an immense task. Thank you to everyone involved and heartfelt congratulations to all the 2023 nominees.”

Check out the full list of WAMAward nominees below:

Best Album

Big Star by Katy Steele

BREEZECATCHER by Mali Jo$e

Nothing is Personal by Grace Sanders

Overgrown by Sly Withers

Who Are You Hiding From by SUPEREGO

Best Alternative/Indie Act

Angie Colman

Ghost Care

Joan & The Giants

Noah Dillon

smol fish

Best Bassist

Grace Barbé

Jade Champion

Shea Moriarty

Tanaya Harper

Zac Grafton

Best Blues/Roots Act

Dan Howls

Datura4

Lincoln MacKinnon & the Wrecking Train

ThornBird

VDELLI

Best Brass/Strings/Woodwind

Bridget Cleary (Saxophone)

Gemma Farrell (Saxophone)

Jessica Carlton (Trumpet)

Josten Myburgh (Saxophone)

Miranda Murray-Yong (Cello)

Best Country Act

Claudia Tripp

Delilah Rose

Finn Pearson Band

Siobhan Cotchin

The Little Lord Street Band

Best Drummer/Percussionist

Ash Doodkorte

Jamie Gallacher

Luke Del Fante

Madi Hanley

Nick Osborne

Best Electronic/Dance Act

GIA COMO

Grievous Bodily Calm

Myriad Sun

PROJECT BEXX

ShockOne

Best Electronic Producer

Tina Says

Pendulum

PROJECT BEXX

ShockOne

Slumberjack

Best EP

Cascades by Grievous Bodily Calm

Crocodile Tears by smol fish

Don’t Worry Bout it Sweetheart by Adrian Dzvuke

Sick & Tired by Blue Honey

Time Will Tell by DICE

Best Experimental Act

Eduardo Cossio

FILTH GODDESS

Furchick

Great Statue

Grievous Bodily Calm

Best Folk/Singer-Songwriter Act

Anna Schneider

Banjo Lucia

Helen Shanahan

Jack Davies and the Bush Chooks

Mia June

Best Global Music Act

Crucial Rockers

De Cuba Son

Grace Barbe

Kate Pass Kohesia Ensemble

Soukouss Internationale

Best Guitarist

Aaron Birch

Simone Dow

Steve Hensby

Angie Colman

Benjamin Protasiewicz

Best Hip-Hop/ Rap Act

Anesu

Flewnt

Lazer Gator

MALi Jo$e

SUPEREGO

Best Indigenous Act

Boox Kid

Flewnt

Gina Williams & Guy Ghouse

Inkabee

South Summit

Best Jazz Act

Artemis Orchestra

Dan Garner Quartet

Gemma Farrell Quintet

Jessica Carlton Quintet

Kate Pass Kohesia Ensemble

Best Keys/Synth Player

Danny Estrin

Josiah Padmanabham

Josie Offer

Julia Wallace

Kirsty Hulka

Best Live/Streamed Music Event

Fremantle Winter Music Festival

Hyperfest

In The Pines

Nannup Music Festival

Way Way West

Best Live/Streaming Sound Engineer

Chris Wright

James Newhouse

Leah Grant

Rosie Antonas

Willow Fearne

Best Live Music Venue

Fremantle Arts Centre

Freo.Social

Mojos Bar

The Bird

The Rechabite

Best Metal/Heavy Act

Drowning Horse

MAGE

RinRin

Tangled Thoughts of Leaving

Voyager

Best Music Video

Chrome Face by SUPEREGO

Cool Kid by Joan & the Giants

Off By Heart by Dulcie

Price Up by MALi JO$E & Tasman Keith

When the Curtains Close by Siobhan Cotchin

Best Pop Act

Adrian Dzvuke

Alter Boy

Dulcie

Ghost Care

Joan & the Giants

Best Punk/Hardcore Act

Dennis Cometti

Last Quokka

LATE 90s

RATSALAD.

SWEAT

Best RnB/Funk/Soul Act

Adrian Dzvuke

Drea

MALi Jo$e

Odette Mercy and Her Soul Atomics

Queency

Best Regional Act

Alexia Parenzee

Family Shoveller Band

Grand Casual

Mama Kin

Tanya Ransom

Best Rock Act

DICE

Lonesome Dove

Noah Dillon

Ursula

Yomi Ship

Best Single

Arcade by Ghost Care

Chrome Face by SUPEREGO

Cool Kid by Joan & the Giants

If God is A Man by Siobhan Cotchin

No Party by Angie Colman

Best Song Lyrics (Grant Samuels Bequest)

Big Love by smol fish

Chrome Face by SUPEREGO

Claws by Ribs

Cool Kid by Joan & the Giants

If God is A Man by Siobhan Cotchin

Best Studio Engineer/Producer

Andy Lawson (Debaser)

Dave Parkin (Blackbird Studio)

Elliot Smith (Sundown Studios)

James Newhouse (Real2Reel)

Sam Ford (Tone City)

Best Vocalist

Angie Colman

Anna Schneider

Grace Newton-Wordsworth

Nicholas Allbrook

Siobhan Cotchin

Label of the Year

Blue Grey Pink

Sidequest

Stock Records

Televised Suicide

Tone City Records

2023 Golden WAMi

Hayley Ayres

Kylie Thompson

Mark Neal

Luke Rinaldi

Tenille Elkins

The 2023 WAMAwards winners will be announced at the Regal Theatre in Subiaco on Thursday, November 16, 2023 as part of WA Music Month. Tickets are on sale now from wamfest.com.au

Prev x