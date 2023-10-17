2023 WAMAward nominees revealed
West Australian Music (WAM) is gearing up to celebrate the cream of Western Australia’s musical crop this year, today revealing the 2023 nominees for the WA Music Awards (WAMis).
The 2023 WAMAwards winners will be announced at the Regal Theatre in Subiaco on Thursday, November 16 as part of WA Music Month, presented by ECU.
The 2023 nominee list for November’s WAMis directs a spotlight on the excellence of West Australian artists across both Industry and Craft categories, and celebrates the uniqueness and diversity of our burgeoning live music scene.
After a public call for nominations, the competition saw an enormous 1,200 public submissions across the 34 categories. A team of 45 invited industry judges then undertook the lengthy judging process which revealed the top five nominees in each category.
Leading the tally and off the back of an impressive year, which included showcasing at Bigsound, are Joan & The Giants (pictured above) with an outstanding six nominations, closely followed by SUPEREGO and Siobhan Cotchin with five apiece. Angie Colman, Ghostcare, Mali Jo$e and Perth’s own Eurovision favourites Voyager each received four nominations. Grace Barbé, Grievous Bodily Calm, Adrian Dzvuke, Smol Fish and Yomi Ship earned three nominations apiece.
Each year, WAM presents the Golden WAMi award to an individual who has demonstrated exemplary service to the WA music community, and this year, the judges have determined that Hayley Ayres, Kylie Thompson, Mark Neal, Luke Rinaldi and Tenille Elkins are our industry’s most worthy nominees for 2023.
Rounding off what is shaping up to be a huge night will be a performance by beloved West Australian act Jebediah, who will be inducted into the 2023 WAM Hall of Fame at the event.
“Being nominated for a WAMAward is a testament to the hard work, passion and dedication to their craft by our music community, which is reflected in WA’s high level of achievement over the last 12 months,” said WAM’s Executive Director Livia Carré. “This year, we had an overwhelming surge in public nominations, and as a result our big team of independent industry judges were presented with an immense task. Thank you to everyone involved and heartfelt congratulations to all the 2023 nominees.”
Check out the full list of WAMAward nominees below:
Best Album
Big Star by Katy Steele
BREEZECATCHER by Mali Jo$e
Nothing is Personal by Grace Sanders
Overgrown by Sly Withers
Who Are You Hiding From by SUPEREGO
Best Alternative/Indie Act
Angie Colman
Ghost Care
Joan & The Giants
Noah Dillon
smol fish
Best Bassist
Grace Barbé
Jade Champion
Shea Moriarty
Tanaya Harper
Zac Grafton
Best Blues/Roots Act
Dan Howls
Datura4
Lincoln MacKinnon & the Wrecking Train
ThornBird
VDELLI
Best Brass/Strings/Woodwind
Bridget Cleary (Saxophone)
Gemma Farrell (Saxophone)
Jessica Carlton (Trumpet)
Josten Myburgh (Saxophone)
Miranda Murray-Yong (Cello)
Best Country Act
Claudia Tripp
Delilah Rose
Finn Pearson Band
Siobhan Cotchin
The Little Lord Street Band
Best Drummer/Percussionist
Ash Doodkorte
Jamie Gallacher
Luke Del Fante
Madi Hanley
Nick Osborne
Best Electronic/Dance Act
GIA COMO
Grievous Bodily Calm
Myriad Sun
PROJECT BEXX
ShockOne
Best Electronic Producer
Tina Says
Pendulum
PROJECT BEXX
ShockOne
Slumberjack
Best EP
Cascades by Grievous Bodily Calm
Crocodile Tears by smol fish
Don’t Worry Bout it Sweetheart by Adrian Dzvuke
Sick & Tired by Blue Honey
Time Will Tell by DICE
Best Experimental Act
Eduardo Cossio
FILTH GODDESS
Furchick
Great Statue
Grievous Bodily Calm
Best Folk/Singer-Songwriter Act
Anna Schneider
Banjo Lucia
Helen Shanahan
Jack Davies and the Bush Chooks
Mia June
Best Global Music Act
Crucial Rockers
De Cuba Son
Grace Barbe
Kate Pass Kohesia Ensemble
Soukouss Internationale
Best Guitarist
Aaron Birch
Simone Dow
Steve Hensby
Angie Colman
Benjamin Protasiewicz
Best Hip-Hop/ Rap Act
Anesu
Flewnt
Lazer Gator
MALi Jo$e
SUPEREGO
Best Indigenous Act
Boox Kid
Flewnt
Gina Williams & Guy Ghouse
Inkabee
South Summit
Best Jazz Act
Artemis Orchestra
Dan Garner Quartet
Gemma Farrell Quintet
Jessica Carlton Quintet
Kate Pass Kohesia Ensemble
Best Keys/Synth Player
Danny Estrin
Josiah Padmanabham
Josie Offer
Julia Wallace
Kirsty Hulka
Best Live/Streamed Music Event
Fremantle Winter Music Festival
Hyperfest
In The Pines
Nannup Music Festival
Way Way West
Best Live/Streaming Sound Engineer
Chris Wright
James Newhouse
Leah Grant
Rosie Antonas
Willow Fearne
Best Live Music Venue
Fremantle Arts Centre
Freo.Social
Mojos Bar
The Bird
The Rechabite
Best Metal/Heavy Act
Drowning Horse
MAGE
RinRin
Tangled Thoughts of Leaving
Voyager
Best Music Video
Chrome Face by SUPEREGO
Cool Kid by Joan & the Giants
Off By Heart by Dulcie
Price Up by MALi JO$E & Tasman Keith
When the Curtains Close by Siobhan Cotchin
Best Pop Act
Adrian Dzvuke
Alter Boy
Dulcie
Ghost Care
Joan & the Giants
Best Punk/Hardcore Act
Dennis Cometti
Last Quokka
LATE 90s
RATSALAD.
SWEAT
Best RnB/Funk/Soul Act
Adrian Dzvuke
Drea
MALi Jo$e
Odette Mercy and Her Soul Atomics
Queency
Best Regional Act
Alexia Parenzee
Family Shoveller Band
Grand Casual
Mama Kin
Tanya Ransom
Best Rock Act
DICE
Lonesome Dove
Noah Dillon
Ursula
Yomi Ship
Best Single
Arcade by Ghost Care
Chrome Face by SUPEREGO
Cool Kid by Joan & the Giants
If God is A Man by Siobhan Cotchin
No Party by Angie Colman
Best Song Lyrics (Grant Samuels Bequest)
Big Love by smol fish
Chrome Face by SUPEREGO
Claws by Ribs
Cool Kid by Joan & the Giants
If God is A Man by Siobhan Cotchin
Best Studio Engineer/Producer
Andy Lawson (Debaser)
Dave Parkin (Blackbird Studio)
Elliot Smith (Sundown Studios)
James Newhouse (Real2Reel)
Sam Ford (Tone City)
Best Vocalist
Angie Colman
Anna Schneider
Grace Newton-Wordsworth
Nicholas Allbrook
Siobhan Cotchin
Label of the Year
Blue Grey Pink
Sidequest
Stock Records
Televised Suicide
Tone City Records
2023 Golden WAMi
Hayley Ayres
Kylie Thompson
Mark Neal
Luke Rinaldi
Tenille Elkins
The 2023 WAMAwards winners will be announced at the Regal Theatre in Subiaco on Thursday, November 16, 2023 as part of WA Music Month. Tickets are on sale now from wamfest.com.au