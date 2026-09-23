Hugh Cornwell returns to our shores for 2026 Australian tour

English musician and singer-songwriter Hugh Cornwell has announced an Australian tour, hitting Rosemount Hotel on Wednesday, December 9.

The tour will also head to Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide, with two dates in Melbourne.

Hugh Cornwell is best known for being the lead singer, guitarist, and songwriter for English rock band The Stranglers.

The tour will mark 50 years since the band signed to United Artists Records and recorded their first classic, (Get A) Grip (On Yourself).

Fans can expect to hear all the classics from Cornwell’s career, including his ten solo albums, such as Golden Brown, Johnny Remember Me, Spanish Harlem, Another Kind of Love and more.

Hugh Cornwell hits Rosemount Hotel on Wednesday, December 9, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from troubadourpresents.com

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