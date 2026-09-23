Entwined in the Valley returns for another spring celebration

Entwined in the Valley returns to the Swan Valley this spring, celebrating the season of flavour with two weeks of events running from Monday, October 5, to Sunday, October 18.

Entwined offers visitors and locals alike a chance to slow down, explore, and connect through activities such as luncheons, masterclasses, behind-the-scenes tours, curated wine and food pairings and more in one of Australia’s oldest wine regions.

The festival will start with a celebratory event called A Taste of Entwined at the newly refurbished Oakover Grounds on Sunday, October 4. The free event invites wine and food lovers to indulge in the Swan Valley delights, presented by Oakover’s chefs.

Guests can also look forward to The Rose Luncheon at Sandalford Wines on Sunday, October 11. Dining under the trellis on the Verdelho Lawn, visitors will be treated to an afternoon of fine company, welcome cocktails, exquisite food and wine, and world-class service.

Paired and Shared Under the Vines at Pinelli State takes the public to a curated tasting of five wines, paired with canapés in the relaxed setting of a pergola planted by Pinelli founder Domenic Pinelli from Wednesday, October 7, to Friday, October 16.

On Saturday, October 17, attendees can expect masterclasses such as From Barrel to Bottle: Blend, Taste & Discover at Talijancich Wines and Beekeeping and Honey Masterclass at The House of Honey.

From Saturday, October 10, to Sunday, October 18, the Chocolate Liqueur Masterclass at Margaret River Chocolate Co & Providore offers people a chance to discover the perfect pairing of chocolate and wine as well as learn the secrets behind chocolate making, winemaking and flavour-pairing.

The festival ends with a gnocchi-making masterclass with Pasta in the Valley, where guests attend a cooking class, making gnocchi from scratch.

Entwined in the Valley returns to the Swan Valley from Monday, October 5, to Sunday, October 18, 2026. For the full program and dates, check out swanvalley.com.au

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