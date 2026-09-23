Aussie rocker Angry Anderson passes away aged 79

The Rose Tattoo singer was hospitalised in August after suffering a cardiac arrest in Europe, prompting the band to cancel the remaining dates on their European farewell tour

“It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Gary “Angry” Anderson on the eve of Monday, 21 September 2026, surrounded by his loved ones here in Australia,” a statement from Anderson’s family read. “Angry was a devoted father and much-loved bandmate, friend, and member of the wider music and entertainment community. His loss will be deeply felt by all those who knew and loved him both here in Australia and overseas.”

“The family and band members are asking for privacy at this difficult time and will not be giving interviews. We kindly ask that their wishes are respected as they come to terms with this devastating loss and take time they need to grieve. We thank everyone for their prayers and messages of love and continued support. With love, The Anderson family and Rose Tattoo Band. Stay young, grow strong.”

Born in Melbourne in 1947, Anderson rose to national stardom as the frontman of Aussie rockers Rose Tattoo in the 1970s, propelled by pub anthems such as Bad Boy for Love, Rock ‘n’ Roll Outlaw and We Can’t Be Beaten.

Beyond music, Anderson also worked in film, theatre and television and was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in 1993 in recognition of his advocacy for disadvantaged youth, homeless support services, and various children’s and men’s health charities.

RIP Gary ‘Angry’ Anderson (1947-2026).

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